Keeping up with Gen Z: Know the ultimate skincare regime that Gen Z swears by

When it comes to skincare, every skin tends to have its own requirements. Some have a skin type that is oily, while some suffer from extremely dry skin. When it comes to glowing skin, there are a few basic steps that people with all skin types can follow to get a natural glow.

From cleansing to moisturizing, we have for you the ultimate skincare regime that you should follow daily and that the extremely well-aware Gen Z swears by for flawless-looking skin. Check out the step-by-step beauty regime below.

Step 1

Cleansing is the first step of the beauty regime. When you wake up in the morning your skin looks dull and tired, so to wake your skin up and to feel fresh the entire day, wash your face with a gentle face wash.

Step 2

The next step is toning. Use a toner according to the concerns of your skin. Simply take a few drops of the toner on a cotton pad and swipe the cotton pad on your face.

Step 3

To avoid your skin from getting dry, it is very important to moisturize it every day. Use a lightweight moisturiser if you have oily skin or a heavy one if you have extremely dry skin. Apply the moisturizer all over your face right after you’re done with the toning part.

Step 4

The last step of the skincare regime is applying sunscreen. Most of us are guilty of not applying sunscreen religiously every day, but it is extremely important to protect our skin from the harmful rays of the sun. Apply the sunscreen all over your face and neck and don’t forget your ears and the area behind them.

