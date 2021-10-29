Keeping your toddler busy while WFH: Tips by Paediatrician for WFH parents

Work-from-home has made lives easy. Parents are happy to spend time with their children along with earning a living. However, making the house a workplace can present issues, especially if your kid is at home with you during work hours. Trying to be available for work while your toddler is around may be more challenging than at any other stage.

Here are some of the tips to tackle with your toddler while you are busy working from home.

Encourage independent playing

Independent play is essential for child development and it should be encouraged as it can provide working parents with much-needed time to complete tasks. Busy bags are a terrific method to encourage your child to play independently. They are exactly what they sound like: bags of simple activities meant to keep children occupied.

Get up early

When your child is nearby, the greatest method to work is to get as much done as possible when they are not. This entails setting an alarm an hour or two before they are supposed to wake up for the day. If you think best in the morning, do your most important assignments without distractions during this time. Even if you're not a morning person, waking up early can be beneficial. Make yourself a cup of coffee and use this time to organise yourself, answer email requests, and plan the rest of your morning.

Make a schedule

It's critical to plan your day wisely, with designated office hours. Prepare a schedule of how many hours do you anticipate working that day, what can you get done when your child is colouring in the next room? You will get more work done if you work smarter by planning a schedule.

Swap babysitting duties with another parent

Setting up a babysitting exchange is a winning situation. A swap is when one parent takes both children for a few hours so the other parent can work, and then the first parent returns the favour.

Make the most of your nap time

When you're a work-from-home parent, imposing a nap time each day is vital not only for your child's health and development but also for your own. Take a long nap if possible—two to three hours is not too long for most toddlers to nap in the afternoon.

Give your toddler your complete attention

Working from home has clear advantages for many parents, but it isn't always simple. It is impossible to leave work physically, and it might be difficult to let go mentally as well. However, if your child is attempting to attract your attention, he will most likely not stop until he succeeds.

In order to do this, you need to set aside your to-do list, turn off the computer, and give your child the attention he requires and deserves. Set boundaries and schedule lots of work-free periods throughout the day. After all, the best part about working from home is getting to spend time with your child, so make the most of it.

Keep your parenting and business roles separate

Divide your jobs as a mom and a businesswoman, giving both your complete attention for a specific length of time. Create an office space to help you mentally separate from the rest of the house. Furthermore, close the door as it allows you to withdraw from your job. If you don't have an office, make a list of everything you plan to do the next day, leave it in your workspace, and walk away.

Keep the children engaged

Set aside a few toys for your kids to play with, or schedule playdates or special movie viewings solely during the time you work. Your children will be less likely to interrupt you if they have something to look forward to. You may also try setting up an activity centre in your home office so that your children feel like they have their own specific area to work on projects while you catch up on work.

Ask for extra help

For WFH parents in apartment complexes, where many other parents are also working from home, resources can be pooled to employ a caretaker or babysitter to engage the kids in group activities, in the safe confines of the apartment, so that the work schedule is not interrupted and also kids are not bored.

About the author: Dr S. Giridhar, Consultant Neonatologist and Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals Chennai.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Worried about the first period after delivery? Here's what's is normal and what’s not