Kids are getting bored amid lockdown? Teach them THESE easy to create DIY crafts

Kids, just like us, are also super bored during this lockdown. Why not teach them some origami? Check out this list of DIY crafts for kids.

Coronavirus led lockdown has made us everybody including kids bored. It is very vital to handle them with the utmost care during the pandemic. They cannot go out and play with other kids and enjoy gardens and playgrounds. Many kids even adults are glued to their cell phones and laptops and we know how bad too much screen time is. So, bust the boredom, and play with your kids as well as teach them some origami for that matter.

Crafts and similar fun activities are will not only keep them entertained for hours but they are also good for their health. Such activities spark inspiration and will help them to let their creative juices flow. So, instead of getting bored as you are stuck at home, enjoy some quality time with your child. Today we have rounded off some easy to prepare DIY crafts for kids that will Browse below to check out the list. Let us know in the comment section below if you are planning to prepare any of them.

1. Moving paper fish

This simple DIY idea will help you to get fun and 3D fish. For the same, you need craft papers, a pair of scissors and a glue stick. Check out this video to know the method.





2. Paper house

You must have drawn house or made 2D one, how about teaching your kids 3D paper house. Check out this video to know the steps.

3. Windmill

There are no double thoughts on how much kids love the windmill. In the lockdown, we cannot go out and buy one, however, you can teach them to prepare a simple one at home.

4. Paper flowers

Your kids' craft items can be utilized as home decor as well. Teach your kids some amazing paper-based flowers. Check out this video which has not one or two but 21 types of DIY flower. Prepare whichever fancies your kid.

5. Surprise message card

This one actually can be helpful for adults as well. However, kids can be taught this surprise card and they can prepare it for their friends and teachers among others on special occasions.

6. Special occasion card

Your kid can create this card for father's day or any other special day. Check out the video to know more.

7. Wall hanging

Creating a wall hanging is super fun. This may seem hard, but it is quite easy to do, however, your kid will need your help. You can help to create such wall hangings which can be part of your home decor.

8. Paper bag with newspaper

Teach your kids the importance of reuse and how being plastic-free is important. And while teaching, make this paper bag as well with them.

NOTE: Please do not give your kids scissors or cutter directly if they are too young.

