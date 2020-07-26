  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Kids with older dads are more likely to be smarter; HERE’s why

According to recent research, kids with older fathers are more likely to be smarter than those with younger dads. Why does this happen? Find out below.
Mumbai
Kids with older dads are more likely to be smarter; HERE’s whyKids with older dads are more likely to be smarter; HERE’s why
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If you have become a father at an older age, then maybe, it’s good for your baby. Because according to science, kids with an older dad are likely to be smarter than others. Recently, a research was published in the journal Translational Psychiatry where it has been shown that babies born to older fathers are more intelligent. 

 

This research has been done with 7781, 12-year-old twins on their nonverbal intelligence, social aloofness and receptive behaviours. Twins who got higher scores have a stronger focus and higher IQ. 

 

The scores began to increase in those whose fathers were older than 35 compared to those whose fathers were 25 during the birth time of their babies. In short, boys with their fathers above 50 scored higher in the examination. 

 

Earlier, another experiment showed that delayed fatherhood increases the risk of many psychiatric diseases in a child, like schizophrenia and autism. But now this current study has shown that there is another positive side in advanced paternal age. 

 

Why does this happen?

According to the researchers, older fathers are financially more stable than younger fathers. So, their sons have grown up with more stimuli. They are more adapting to their social circles and focused on their own interests. 

 

Stigma with older fathers

There were lots of stigmas associated with older parents. Researchers believe that this study will relieve that stigma. So, there is some positivity for older fathers which will prevent them from feeling guilty. 

 

But this study is not exclusive for fathers only. According to science, older moms are also better parents than younger ones.

 

Also Read: Why most of us are similar to our father than mother? THESE are the scientific reasons

Credits :thehealthy, aarp, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement