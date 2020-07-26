Kids with older dads are more likely to be smarter; HERE’s why

According to recent research, kids with older fathers are more likely to be smarter than those with younger dads. Why does this happen? Find out below.

If you have become a father at an older age, then maybe, it’s good for your baby. Because according to science, kids with an older dad are likely to be smarter than others. Recently, a research was published in the journal Translational Psychiatry where it has been shown that babies born to older fathers are more intelligent.

This research has been done with 7781, 12-year-old twins on their nonverbal intelligence, social aloofness and receptive behaviours. Twins who got higher scores have a stronger focus and higher IQ.

The scores began to increase in those whose fathers were older than 35 compared to those whose fathers were 25 during the birth time of their babies. In short, boys with their fathers above 50 scored higher in the examination.

Earlier, another experiment showed that delayed fatherhood increases the risk of many psychiatric diseases in a child, like schizophrenia and autism. But now this current study has shown that there is another positive side in advanced paternal age.

Why does this happen?

According to the researchers, older fathers are financially more stable than younger fathers. So, their sons have grown up with more stimuli. They are more adapting to their social circles and focused on their own interests.

Stigma with older fathers

There were lots of stigmas associated with older parents. Researchers believe that this study will relieve that stigma. So, there is some positivity for older fathers which will prevent them from feeling guilty.

But this study is not exclusive for fathers only. According to science, older moms are also better parents than younger ones.

