Kim Kardashian's shared mansion with Kris Humphries is up for SALE

Want to live a dreamy life like Kim Kardashian? Well, you can do that now since her mansion in which she stayed with her first husband Kris Humphries is now up for sale.
3765 reads Mumbai Updated: January 4, 2020 02:34 pm
Are you planning to invest in a luxurious property in Beverly hills? Do you want to own a dream luxurious a five-bedroom, five-bathroom estate? If yes, then you can buy Kim Kardashian's mansion. Yes, Kim Kardashian- the name says it all. The reality TV star who is known for is creating a buzz with her shapewear brand Skims and her KKW beauty products, is selling her mansion in which she used to live her first husband Kris Humphries. 

 

According to real estate company Douglas Elliman, Kim lived in the house with NBA player Kris Humphries, whom she was married for 72 days. He even proposed to her in the home’s bedroom on season 5, episode 1 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. So, if you love Kardashians and want to live a lavish life like them, then this house can be yours. 

 

 

All you have to do is pay USD 5.7 Million to be the owner of the former couples gorgeous estate. Beyond the Kardashian charm and the drama, the house quite a few impressive comforts to offer any lucky buyer. When it comes to the property, it has a hillside Gazebo overlooking the pool, waterfall, outdoor kitchen and an outdoor bar. It surely is worth every penny.

 

So, will you be interested to buy a mansion your favourite Kardashian lived in for a while?

