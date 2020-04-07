Kitchen Hacks: THESE hacks will help you keep your fridge organised

If things, especially if our fridge is organised, then it becomes easier to maintain everything we store in it. Hence, here are some kitchen hacks that you can use to keep your fridge organised.

Organising things is very important. Organising things not only saves time in the future, but it also makes our daily life more manageable and convenient. We get what we are looking for easily, we don't waste much time, and most importantly, we don't lose anything. Be it our cupboard, drawing room, bedroom or fridge, it takes a while for us to organise it and keep everything in place, but when we do so, everything looks so good and neat.

When it comes to organising our fridge, it's a tedious task, and most of us have a hard time doing the same. Be it packs of ice creams, condiments, veggies or leftovers, there is always something that ends up creating a mess in the fridge. And if you don't organise and discard the waste on time, then the smell can get annoying. If you want to clean the fridge in a better and efficient way, then these hacks might come handy to you.

Kitchen hacks that'll help you keep your fridge clean

Use cling film:

If you don't want to clean those stubborn stains on the shelves of the fridge now and then, then it's better to follow this hack. All you have to do is cover the shelves with cling films and plastic wraps. So, if next time something spills, all you have to do is - remove the cling film and throw it in the fridge.

Say yes to labelling:

Labelling things in the fridge can solve multiple problems. Label sections in your fridge, and whenever you take something out of the fridge, put it back to its designated place with the help of various labels. This way your fridge won't be messy and disorganised.

Use storage boxes:

Use limited space efficiently. It means to store veggies, fruits and other things in storage boxes. This way you won't scatter them in the fridge and will also utilise the limited storage space that you have in the fridge.

Say yes to dividers:

Be it veggies, fruits or drinks, a separate designated place for each of these will keep confusion at bay. Also, keeping everything together might lead to foul smell, so it can help this way, too.

'Eat me' box is a must:

If you often end up stocking your fridge with various veggies, dishes, fruits etc. and then forget about them, then this 'Eat Me First' box can come as a great help. To avoid wastage, label a storage box as 'Eat Me First,' and stuff it with things that you feel have a shorter shelf life.

