Kitchen set for home: Time to discard old kitchen sets and replace them with THESE trendy ones

Kitchen is considered to be the heart of the home. In order to maintain your kitchen’s decor and new look, you need to pay heed to the small kitchen sets that have been worn out. Right from kitchen utensils, kitchen equipment, cooking utensils, kitchenware gadgets to tools and tongs, replace them all with these trendy kitchen sets for home. Now you can modernise and maintain your kitchen’s look by managing every kitchen gadget and item well.

Check out the best kitchen set for home:

1. Shri & Sam Stainless Steel Dinner Set

This Shri & Sam Stainless Steel Dinner Set is made of premium quality 200 series grade stainless steel material. The kitchen items have a semi mat, trendy and a stylish design. This dinner set includes stainless steel plates, spoons, glasses as well as a serving bowl with a lid that will help in keeping your food warm for long.

Price: Rs. 7000

Deal: Rs. 3299

2. Kashvi Cast Iron, Ceramic Hard Anodized Non Stick Induction Friendly Utensil

Induction friendly utensils have entered the market and plans to replace all the traditional kitchen utensils. It is a 5 piece set that can modernise your kitchen with utmost ease. The set contains kadai with lid, fry pan, tawa, sauce and tadka pan. This kitchen set for home is scratch resistant and will withstand every harsh treatment.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 967

3. Classic Essentials Stainless Steel Handi Set

With this Classic Essentials Stainless Steel Handi Set you can amp up your dining table’s decor effortlessly. This handi set is meant for serving and keeping your food warm and fresh for a long span of time. It comes in a set of 10 pieces to ensure that your dining table looks neat, tidy, complete and of course trendy.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 953

4. Nirvika Steel Handi Set Cookware Set

This Nirvika Steel Handi Set Cookware Set contains 5 stainless steel copper bottom handis of varied sizes. These handis also have their appropriate lids. This cookware set for the kitchen is ideal for daily use. It is compatible with your gas stove and is energy efficient. It ensures that your food is cooked evenly and faster.

Price: Rs. 1699

Deal: Rs. 849

5. Pigeon Basics Induction base Non Stick Aluminium Cookware set

This kitchen set includes a non-stick flat tawa, non-stick kadai with a glass lid and a nonstick frying pan. The exterior of this set is covered with brown coloured terracotta that makes it a trendy kitchen cookware of the season. This set works well with gas stoves and induction cooktops. This set also serves you with 5 layers of non-stick and pure coating technology which increases the smoothness on the inner surface. Now you can cook your food with minimum oil and in a fuss free way.

Price: Rs. 3450

Deal: Rs. 1599

6. Cello Tropical Lagoon Dazzle Series Opalware Kitchen Dinner Set

This dinner set contains everything that one needs to serve 6 people sitting in the dining area. The set has vibrant prints on smooth super white surfaces at the top. It is thermal resistant and is crack resistant while heating food in microwave or storing in the refrigerator. This is a stackable dinnerware that you must have in your kitchen.

Price: Rs. 3095

Deal: Rs. 1829

7. 6 Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set

This kitchen knife set contains a wooden chopping board, knives of different shapes and sizes and a scissor. These kitchen items have sturdy handles that provide a firm grip at all times. This is one the best kitchen sets for home and a perfect set of kitchen knives, with scissors and chopping board that can make a huge difference and save valuable cooking time.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 399

With all the above kitchen set for home, you leave your kitchen upgraded and to the point. Right from cookware sets, dinnerware to knives, you have everything in your kitchen that is contemporary and modern. Say goodbye to old and traditional worn out kitchen sets and make space for these kitchen sets at the earliest.

