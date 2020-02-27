Korean Cinema: After Parasite, THESE are some thriller movies that should be on your list

If you have recently watched Parasite and are a fan of Korean cinema, then here are some Korean thriller movies that should be on your must-watch list. So add them to your list right away.

Movies not only entertain us but they also teach us a lot. Some movies educate us while some movies force us to think till the very end. Different genres of movies are prefered by different people. Some love rom-com, while others completely enjoy watching thrillers. When we speak about thrillers, there's one movie that's been making the news for a while now. And that movie is Parasite.

Korean thriller film Parasite won multiple Oscars this year. It won for the Best Film, making history for being the first foreign-language film to ever win in the category. If you are someone who has just watched Parasite and can't wait to explore the Korean film industry, then here are some Korean thrillers you need to get on your to-watch list.

The Wailing:

This movie is about a cop who is investigating a series of killings in a village to save his daughter. What makes this movie a must-watch is the fact that it has a 99 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and also won the best film award at the Asian Film Awards.

Memories Of Murder:

This movie is based on true stories about Korea's first serial murders that took place between 1986 and 1991. It's quite an intriguing film and has been voted the best Korean film of all time.

Mother:

This movie revolves around a single mother with a slow-witted son who is falsely accused of murder. The film unfolds the drama that follows after a teenage girl is murdered and the mother goes on a quest to find the real killer to save her son. If you like to think on your toes while watching movies, then this one should be on your list.

New World:

This movie revolves around a man who is an undercover cop and has to wear the disguise of a goon. It may sound like an ordinary story but the twist and turns in the movie will surely take you by surprise.

The Man From Nowhere:

This action thriller follows a shady man with a questionable past who begins a journey of revenge when his young friend is kidnapped. This movie was South Korea's highest-grossing film in 2010.

Train to Busan:

This is one of the most famous films in the Korean cinema. This horror based thriller starring Gong Yoo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 and became the first Korean film of 2016 to break the audience record of over 10 million theatregoers.

Read More