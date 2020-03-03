Korean Music: THESE addictive K Pop songs should be added to your playlist ASAP

If you love to listen to various genres of music, and don't mind experimenting, then here are some addictive K-pop songs that you must listen and add it to your playlist right away.

Music is something that we all love to listen to. It only lets us enjoy the moment but also acts as a stress buster. All of us have different music preferences, and we love to keep it that way. While some of us enjoy Jazz, blue, Bollywood or Punjabi music, others prefer techno, trance, raps and other kinds of music. But then, some people are known to listen to only K-pop music. They may not understand the lyrics but swear by the Korean music genre.

Be it BTS, Blackpink or Red Velvet- some people are obsessed by the Korean pop stars. And over time, K-Pop has created quite a rage in the music industry. The most notable part about K-pop music is that it's always evolving and blowing our minds with new concepts, sounds, elaborate music videos, and jaw-dropping beauty looks. While it's okay to not experiment with the music, but if you are someone who loves to experiment with music, then here are some addictive K-pop songs that you should consider adding to your playlist right away.

Peek A Boo:

Red Velvet's Peek A Boo is retro, experimenting and has a haunting pop vibe that cannot be missed out on. The lyrics are catchy, and the video is uncanny.

Instagram:

Yep, that's a Korean song. It is probably Dean's most relatable song because he understands our obsession with social media so deeply and puts it out beautifully.

Sorry:

Sung by The Rose, this song will manage it touches your heart right from the very first note to the very end. This song has soft vocals and the steady piano and drum beats add more softness to the song.

Clap:

This is one of the most well-choreographed songs that you'll come across. With this song, seventeen proves that they can bring the beat, heat, and amazingly-coordinated choreo with every video.

Blood, Sweat & Tears:

This song is by our favourite BTS and it beautifully explains the process of growing. How one has to deal with his/her growth is something atta's beautifully captured in the song.

Wake Me Up:

An intense but deeply personal track penned by B.A.P's Yongguk and Zelo addresses mental health and self-perceived fears head-on. You might not understand the language, but you'll relate to it.

Read More