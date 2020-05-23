Korean Pop vs Japanese Pop: Which one is your favourite? COMMENT NOW

But it definitely has its own distinct features like short to medium-length songs written in basic format, repeated choruses, melodic tunes, hooks, etc. United States, United Kingdom, France, Australia, Canada are some of the countries that have their own pop music. Among all of them, Korean and Japan are also two of the remarkable names that are highly popular for their pop music. But which one is your favourite one? Is it Korean pop or Japanese pop?

Pop music is a genre of popular music which was originated in mid-1950s. The terms ‘popular music’ and ‘pop music’ are used interchangeably. Earlier, pop and rock were used to define the same genre of music till the 1960s. But now they are completely from each other. Often pop carries some elements of other music like Latin, rock, country, urban, etc.

Korean Pop or K-Pop

Korean pop or K-pop is the popular music genre of South Korea. The modern formation of this music can be traced back to the early 90s. But the term became popular since the 2000s and it replaced another term Gayo, which means domestic pop music of South Korea. The modern form of K-pop music was made popular by one of the Korean pop groups named Seo Taiji and Boys in 1992. They experimented their music with different styles and genres of foreign musical elements to reshape the contemporary music of South Korea.

Then, the K-pop “Idol” culture became popular because of the boy band H.O.T in 1996. This term refers to the personality who is working in the K-pop industry as a part of a group or solo. Then in 2003, Korean pop started to become popular globally due to TVXQ and BoA. Some of the most popular K-pop bands are BTS, Blackpink, EXO, Red Velvet, GOT7, Big Bang, Seventeen, Mamamoo, TWICE, Tomorrow X Together, etc.

Japanese Pop or J-Pop

J-Pop or Japanese pop originated in Japan from the 1990s. Modern Japanese pop was evolved from the traditional Japanese music, but it was also influenced by 1960s pop and rock music of The Beatles and The Beach Boys. And this led to the formation of Japanese rock bands also like Happy End. This band made a fusion of rock and Japanese music in the early 1970s. Later, J-pop was also inspired by new wave and crossover fusion in the late 1970s with the bands of Yellow Magic Orchestra and Southern All Stars.

Then Eurobeat also inspired Namie Amuro’s music in the early 1990s. Then eventually, Japanese pop replaced Kayokyoku after the 1980s, which was a term for Japanese pop music used between 1920s and 1980s. Technopop, citypop, Shibuya-kei are some of the popular styles of J-Pop. Some of the most popular Japanese pop bands are BNK48, Official HIGE DANdism, JKT48, King Gnu, Nogizaka46, SixTONES, Mrs. Green Apple and others.

Personally, I like Korean pop music a lot especially BTS and TWICE. So, which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.