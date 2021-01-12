From Kritika Kamra to Amit Sadh, THESE are the new year’s resolutions you can steal for 2021

2021 is here and as we are still trying to cope with all the damage from 2020, coming up new year’s resolutions can be a daunting task. Hence, we are here to share inputs on what these Bollywood celebrities have in mind for 2021. Find out more.

New year, new me, right? Well, as much as we like to forget the past and move on, it always comes back to haunt you. In the case of 2020, we had to deal with too many sorrows, hurdles and uncertain times that made an impact on the entire human race. Somehow, we managed to escape this horrific year and welcomed 2021 with open arms. Now, the only aim is to repair the damage that was done in 2020 and having the courage to embrace new beginnings and looking forward to happy times forgetting about the past whilst keeping ourselves strong physically and mentally.

New Year’s resolutions are a reason to bring new changes into our lives and to start the new year on a healthy or a happy note. It is to embrace new beginnings, set new goals and aspirations for ourselves that we are going to achieve in the new year. While everyone was desperately waiting to let go of 2020, this year’s resolutions were much needed as all of us were eagerly awaiting to start fresh and to keep safe for the time to come.

Keeping the pandemic in mind, these are celebrity new year’s resolutions from Amit Sadh, Kritika Kamra, and Aahana Kumra that you get inspired by for 2021.

Kritika Kamra

TV actress Kritika Kamra who is known for playing Arohi in television shows, the Kitni Mohobbat Hai star has something different to say this new year’s.

“My new year resolution is to not make any resolutions. Be prepared for everything and be true to each moment. Wish we could get rid of this feeling of loss that 2020 gave us. But it’s time we move on and let the healing begin,” said Kritika Kamra.

Aahana Kumra

The beautiful Indian film, TV and theatre actress Aahana Kumra who is known for her unconventional role in Lipstick Under My Burkha is all set to start afresh in 2021.

“My new year resolution for 2021 is to have no resolution at al. Life is anyways not going to go as planned, so might as well not have a resolution,” said Aahana Kumra.

When asked about what is the one thing you want from 2020 to get rid of? “This is a no brainer. Coronavirus,” said Aahana Kumra.

Amit Sadh

Actor Amit Sadh who is known for his famous roles in Kai Po Che and Sarkar 3, has a different take for 2021. For Amit Sadh, this year is about rectifying the problems and finding solutions instead of setting goals.

“I just feel that the error in the timelines and the situation we live in, 2021 is not the year for resolutions, it is a year for solutions. So, I hope together along with people, we can all find solutions, not just for ourselves, but for others. For people around us, for problems around us,” said Amit Sadh.

“Whatever I needed to get rid of in 2020 is already been rid of. I don’t even remember anything in 2020. Let us talk about now, it is amazing and I can’t wait for it to come,” said Amit Sadh.

