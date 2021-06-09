Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Check out the characters of this iconic film as zodiac signs

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a film that to date defines love and friendship for most of us! So we predicted the zodiac signs of the main characters of this film, based on their qualities and traits.

Bollywood has given us many legendary films that are etched in our minds and hearts, be it Mughal-E-Azam, Sholay, Rang De Basanti, or 3 Idiots. One such extremely popular film is Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. This is the film that made the culture of ‘friendship bands’ and the concept of ‘Love is friendship’ famous

This movie had many scenes that became immensely popular amongst the youth, be it the scene of Anjali and Rahul dancing in the rain or the scene wherein Tina from Oxford sings Om Jai Jagdish!

We took the liberty of predicting the zodiac signs of the characters of this famous film, based on their personality traits and qualities.

Anjali Sharma

Anjali is adventurous, fun-loving, and outgoing. All she wants to do is have fun and enjoy life. The zodiac sign she most resembles is Sagittarius. While she does have a lust for life, she also has a soft and sensitive side to her, which is what makes her fall hopelessly in love with Rahul.

Rahul Khanna

Rahul Khanna is self-centred and manipulative while also being sensitive and loving at the same time. The zodiac sign he most resembles is Aries. Just like Aries-born people, he wants nothing but the best. He wants Tina because she is a bombshell, but when she dies, he wants Anjali because she is now groomed enough to be a bombshell!

Tina Malhotra

Tina is caring, kind, warm, and loving. Although she becomes popular the minute she enters college, she doesn’t let the popularity get to her head and stays as grounded as ever. Thus, the zodiac sign that she belongs to has to be Capricorn.

Anjali Khanna

Rahul and Tina’s daughter, Anjali Khanna puts in all possible efforts to make her mother’s wish come true. She even goes to a summer camp against her father’s wish, just to meet Anjali Sharma. She thinks of others before herself and is social, extroverted, and friendly, thus the zodiac sign that she most likely to belong to is Gemini.

Also Read: Libra, Gemini, Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Jennifer Aniston

Share your comment ×