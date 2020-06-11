Langur behaves patiently like a good kid as a woman feeds him with her hands: Watch

A video of monkey patiently eating food as a woman a fed him with her own hands goes viral. Check out the clip right here.

It just me who feels that food tastes better when you eat it from your mom's hands. Do you also think the same? When I was tiny and mischievous, I remember my mother used to feed me with her hands and I used to eat it without making any fuss, patiently to avoid whacks. Today I came across a video of a woman feeding a monkey food in her home with her bare hands and it instantly reminded me of my childhood days.

In the video, you can see the langur sitting calmly on a table as the woman feeds it. If you are a Bengali then you must be knowing how the moms prepare balls before feeding you and in the same way, the lady who is supposedly from Mayureswar, West Bengal’s Birbhum district does it. Just like how you feed your kid, the woman made tiny balls of dal bhat and veggies and patiently fed the monkey like her own kid.

The video has been viewed over 1.9 million times and has been shared over 30,000 times. Till now there are more than 28,000 likes on the post. Check out the video right below.



Many have been taking to the comment section to praise the woman for her love and compassion towards the animal, especially now amid such trying times. Several netizens said that the video has reaffirmed their faith in humanity after learning about several recent incidents of animal abuse. For instance, the elephant’s death in Kerala, the killing of a leopard in Assam and a cow was injured in Himachal Pradesh after being fed with explosives. Just like this video, a few days ago, another video of a langur was doing rounds on the internet. The video of a grey injured monkey going to a hospital in Karnataka for treatment was widely shared on the internet.

What are your views on the same? Did this video restore your faith in humanity? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: THIS Golden Retriever named Kevin is the perfect babysitter for your kids: Watch

Credits :Facebook

Share your comment ×