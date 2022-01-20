Last day to bring home HIGH QUALITY air conditioners at discounted prices from Amazon Great Republic Sale

The countdown has begun and so is the time to slide your long awaited wishlist to cart. Check out some flawless deals on the high quality air conditioners that you have been eyeing upon for a long time. This year you got a chance to buckle up sooner and get ready for sunny summers and hot weather to hit you hard. With no doubt, these air conditioners will still keep you calm, cool and composed. What are you waiting for? Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022 ends TODAY!

1. AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 3 Star 2021 Inverter Split AC

The inverter compressor of this air conditioner will serve you with a variable tonnage technology for quick cooling. It has a power saving mode and 100 percent copper condenser. AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 3 Star 2021 Inverter Split AC also offers you with multiple operating modes such as auto mode, fan mode, dry mode and sleep mode for personalised needs.

Price: Rs. 52,999

Deal: Rs. 25,499

2. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is the most energy efficient air conditioner available at slashed prices. It also has the lowest noise operation technology. The copper with ocean black protection will prevent your air conditioner from rust and corrosion. It has an antibacterial filter and dehumidifier that will help you experience a Himalaya cool room atmosphere.

Price: Rs. 66,990

Deal: Rs. 44,790

3. Voltas 1.4 Ton 5 Star Window AC

This window air conditioner comes with a high quality copper condenser coil. This coil and its annual energy consumption feature makes the air conditioner’s performance superior. It has an ergonomic build with a fixed speed function that is suitable for cooling a medium sized room.

Price: Rs. 33,990

Deal: Rs. 28,790

4. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC

This is indeed a smart air conditioner that can give you instant room coolness with its variable speed compressor. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC has an uninterrupted cooling, increased durability and energy saving powers. It also comes with a dual inverter, 4 ways air circulation and a LED digital display. The top air discharge and LG ThinQ voice control that operates on wifi and works with Alexa and Google Assistance is the highlight of this air conditioner.

Price: Rs. 55,990

Deal: Rs. 33,750

5. IFB 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

This IFB 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC provides you with a variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on the heat load. It comes with a copper condenser coil and super warranties. The 58 degree cooling power of the AC works at peak efficacy despite any heat waves prevailing in the atmosphere.

Price: Rs. 50,990

Deal: Rs.37,990

6. Sanyo 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Wide Split AC

Sanyo 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Wide Split AC comes with a variable speed inverter compressor that has 2 rotors. This air conditioner is known for its lowest noise operation and glacier mode for instant cooling. Also, the built in anti-dust filter purifies air and improves the air quality within the room.

Price: Rs. 45,900

Deal: Rs. 28,500

7. Samsung Convertible 5-in-1 Inverter Split AC

This air conditioner has in total 5 modes to choose within different tonnages for different cooling needs.It comes with huge savings and benefits like 10 years warranty on compressor. With extremely powerful and useful features, Samsung Convertible 5-in-1 Inverter Split AC provides you with smart installation and digital display. The indoor unit of this air conditioner is compact and noise-free.

Price: Rs. 59,990

Deal: Rs. 37,990

8. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC is a smart air conditioner that helps you to operate it through wi-fi. This seamless hands free operation of the air conditioner makes it easier for you to use it on an everyday basis. It has multiple smart features like smart diagnosis with one touch service, shield blue anti corrosion technology, personalised sleep profiles, remote access and control with Miraie.

Price: Rs. 63,000

Deal: Rs. 44,790

Get ready for summers at the earliest by saving big on your bills. These air conditioners will transform your energy from drab to fab and keep you cool throughout the day. It also aids in adding a refreshing look to your rooms. Hurry up! Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 ends tonight. Don't miss any chance to steal the deals at jaw dropping prices or else you are going to regret later.

