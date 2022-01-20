Last day to take away the best refrigerator at a huge price cut only from Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022

A spacious yet effective refrigerator is a must. In the daily hustle and bustle, you might be left out with some fruits, vegetables or cooked food. In order to store them with utmost care, you need to depend upon refrigerators. A refrigerator is not a mere dumping place, rather it is the most efficient kitchen appliance that will prevent bacterial growth on food. To slow the process of bacterial growth and keep your food fresh and healthy for a long period of time, you must glance through THESE refrigerators available for purchase at a huge price cut only on Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022. Hurry up! The sale ends tonight.

1. AmazonBasics 335 L 3 star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

This double door refrigerator works on an energy efficient inverter compressor technology that will pave way for energy savings. It comes with one vegetable crisper and an automatic humidity control function. It has a thick, glossy body with a metallic finish to amp up your kitchen decor.

Price: Rs. 50,909

Deal: Rs. 26,999

2. AmazonBasics 564 L Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator

AmazonBasics 564 L Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator comes with a water dispenser and an impressive auto defrost technology. This function prevents building up of unnecessary ice. It has two side by side doors. The one on the left is a freezer and the one on the right is the regular fridge. With huge storage capacity, this refrigerator also ensures smooth, uniform airflow into all compartments.

Price: Rs. 74,999

Deal: Rs. 47,999

3. Samsung 253 L 3 Star with Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Samsung 253 L 3 Star with Inverter Double Door Refrigerator is an energy efficient refrigerator that is durable and less noisy. It is tough, sturdy and has spill proof toughened glasses as compartments in the interior. The digital inverter compressor makes it the most desired refrigerator with 4.5 ratings on Amazon.

Price: Rs. 28,990

Deal: Rs. 24,490

4. Samsung 324 L 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator is a 5 in 1 convertible refrigerator that will serve every need and necessity of yours. It has a digital inverter technology that will deliver long lasting performance. The stabliliser free operation of this refrigerator will protect your refrigerator at the time of power fluctuations.

Price: Rs. 39,650

Deal: Rs. 30,190

5. AmazonBasics 564 L Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator

AmazonBasics 564 L Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator comes with 4.5 star ratings on Amazon. The black glass doors of the fridge is something that you can't take your eyes off. It has a water dispenser and a flawless LED display panel that allows quick control and access to the temperature settings of the fridge. Believe us or not, this refrigerator is worth the price.

Price: Rs. 83,999

Deal: Rs. 44,449

6. Samsung 580 L 4 Star Frost Free Inverter Triple Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator has a french door configuration. In addition, it has a twin cooling plus and digital inverter compressor technology. You can choose your own flexible storage as per the fluctuating seasonal needs. It is designed in the most minimalist way with seamless specifications.

Price: Rs. 87,990

Deal: Rs. 70, 930

7. LG 260L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

LG 260 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator has freezer capacity of 75L and 185L capacity for fresh food. It comes with a trimless tempered Glass and in total three shelves. The top notch LED is energy efficient and increases the lifespan of your refrigerator with ease. It also has a smart diagnosis to keep your food fresh and moist.

Price: Rs. 36,390

Deal: Rs. 25,490

8. Whirlpool 570 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

Whirlpool 570 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator’s adaptive intelligence technology making it a must have technological masterpiece. It has powerful and special features like holiday mode, feather touch UI for long lasting freshness and 3D airflow within the refrigerator. It is spacious in the interior despite a compact body.

Price: Rs. 88,200

Deal: Rs. 59,900

Every refrigerator has jaw dropping specifications. It is not only important to pay heed to the capacity and the dimensions of the fridge but also to understand its power and energy saving capabilities. All refrigerators have something to offer to keep the food away from bacterias. If you are looking for a durable and long living refrigerator, this is the right time to bring one home at a slashed price. Head to your Amazon cart and amp up your kitchen decor.

