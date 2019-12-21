Last minute Christmas gifts to make you the best Secret Santa and save you from ruining the holidays this year

Yes, you procrastinated shopping for your secret snowflake/angel, but that doesn't mean you care any less!

Christmas is barely a week away and you haven't got the change to pick out a gift yet. That also means you can't pick out that excellent gift you were planning to gift. While it may seem difficult to pick out a gift last-minute, you don't want to be the only one who hasn't brought a gift along.

Here are some effective but last-minute presents you can get, that will make for the best Christmas gifts.

Cocktail making set

Perfect for the person who loves trying something new, hosting house parties and drinking to have a good time. They are sure to love this present available at every home depot.

Wine glasses

The perfect Christmas certainly involves loads of wine and the best way to consume it, is in the perfect wine glass. Get a set of 2/4/6 depending on how social or anti-social the person is.

Travel kit

Wondering what to get something for the person who is constantly on the road? Pick out a simple travel kit that they can take along with themselves. It could involve a basic moisturiser, cleanser and toner or a simple shaving kit if you are gifting this to a man!

Night lamp

Giving a book to a book lover might seem like the simplest thing to do, but a more thoughtful present would be a cute table lamp or night lamp that they can turn on to read even after their designated bed-time!

Bluetooth speakers

It is too late to find that vintage disc that music-lover friend wanted. But an easy-accessible gift that you know they would put to use is a bluetooth speaker that they can carry around with themselves while introducing their favourite music to others as well!

Plants

Home plants are big right now. Cactii, succulents in the form of a terrarium or even just a basic tomato or lemon plant should do the trick, to make for the cutest Christmas present!

Credits :Pinkvilla

