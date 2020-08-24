Laxmi Agarwal To Neerja Bhanot: 5 SHEROES who inspired Bollywood

As the Women’s Equality Day approaches, we rounded up a selection of sheroes who inspired Bollywood.

In the early stage of Indian cinema, actresses were not seen with respect in society. But with their determination, courage and glass shattering performances, the Bollywood actresses made their way in the nation’s heart.

Bollywood often makes movies on real life stories and events and this trend has recently caught on very massively. Today, we bring you the story of 5 sheroes who inspired us all.

1. Laxmi Agarwal - Chhapaak

In 2005, 15-year-young Laxmi Agarwal went through physical pain, mental trauma and seven surgeries when two of her acquaintances attacked her with acid in Khan Market.

In the movie Chhapaak is based on her real life story and Deepika Padukone played Laxmi’s character with sheer brilliance. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the Hindi drama film was produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. The movie also features Vikrant Massey and Madhurjeet Sarghi.

2. Gunjan Saxena - Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

During the Kargil War in 1999, Flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena was the first Indian Air Force woman officer who went to fight a war. As a flying officer, she made a history as she flew a Cheetah aircraft into the combat zone and rescued numerous soldiers.

The movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is based on her real life wherein Janhvi Kapoor played Gunjan’s character. Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the movie also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi as her father and brother.

3. Mary Kom - Mary Kom

Born as Chungneijang ‘Mary Kom’ Hmangte, Mary Kom is an Indian Olympic boxer. Born in Manipur, she is the only female to make a six times winning record of World Amateur Boxing Championship and to win a medal in each of the total seven world championships.

The movie Mary Kom is based on her real life where Priyanka Chopra played the lead role of the eponymous boxer. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film also features Darshan Kumar and Sunil Thapa in supporting roles of her husband and mentor, respectively.

Also Read: Women's Day 2020: Here are women empowering films you should watch on this special day

4. Shakuntala Devi - Shakuntala Devi

Known as the ‘Human Computer’, Shankuntala Devi was an Indian writer and mental calculator. Born in Bangalore, she also earned a title in The Guinness Book of World Records in 1982 as she correctly answered the multiplication of two 13-digit numbers in 28 seconds.

The movie Shakuntala Devi is based on her real life and Vidhya Balan played the lead role. Directed by Anu Menon, the movie also features Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, and Amit Sadh.

5. Neerja Bhanot - Neerja

Neerja Bhanot was an Indian head purser who sacrificed her life while saving passengers on Pan Am Flight 73 which had been hijacked by terrorists during a stopover in Karachi, Pakistan, on 5 September 1986. She became the youngest recipient of the Ashok Chakra Award.

The movie Neerja is based on her real life and Sonam Kapoor played the role of the head purser. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sonam Kapoor also received a special mention in the National Awards for her acting in the film.

Share your comment ×