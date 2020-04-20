Lay off VS Being fired: What is the difference between the two and how to deal with them?

Did you lose your job recently? Or just curious to know what is the difference between the two, then read on.

Laid off or fired, no matter what words are used to let you go, the same can be downright demotivating and upsetting, especially now, during Coronavirus times when already the atmosphere is tensed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a lot of losses happening and the same is leading to a lot of pink slips across several sectors around the world. Of late, we have been hearing about group layoffs happening in India too, due to the poor economy and recession. And people are tensed about their jobs and pay.

Whatever the reason is, being fired is a very tense, stressful situation to deal with as being out of work impacts a lot of things including our future and finances. Today we are talking about the difference between being fired and being laid off. Many people get confused between the two as they are often used interchangeably. But let me tell you that they are two different terms and two meanings. Read on to know what is the difference between the two and how can you handle the same.

Lay off VS Being Fired: Let's find out the difference:

Speaking of lay off, the loss of employment is not because of the employee. It usually means that your position is no longer needed in the company. And the reasons could be downsizing, reorganization, a merger or acquisition, loss of a contract for which you were originally hired among others.

Being fired, on the other hand, is the outcome of your poor performance, violation of company policy, or some other act that wasn’t in line with the business. If the performance of the employee is not meeting needs or targets of the firm then he or she is sacked and replacement will be hired.

It is of utmost importance to know from your HR personnel whether you are fire or laid off. Is your position is eliminated or reduced workforce led to job loss or poor performance or behavior was the reason? Most of the time before you are sacked, you will be given some sort of warning or put you on a performance improvement plan (PIP) so being fired may not be a surprise for some.

While in some cases, a layoff can be a surprise for an employee, however, it can be temporary one where the employee is rehired when the company is stable and is in profit, however that is hardly the case in the firing. Once an employee is fired, there is hardly any expectation rehiring.

How to deal with termination

The first step is the establish the nature of the termination, check for the severance package if your company is providing. Check about the final paycheck with all the details. After this, you can prepare your resume and start looking for the next job. If you are laid off then there are chances of you getting a new job is quite easy then the ones who are fired, as nowadays it does not bear a stigma anymore.

If you are fired, then tell the interviewer honestly that you were let go (don’t say ‘fired’ or ‘terminated’). Regardless of why you were terminated, once you have a gap in your resume you will be asked about the same and it is always better, to tell the truth as there are high chances of the truth being revealed.

