Learning Disabilities in Kids: HERE’s everything parents need to know

Learning disability is a condition when kids cannot read, write, speak, listen and do math problems. It has different signs in different ages. So, here’s what parents should know about this problem.

Along with the physical growth, children start to mature mentally also which includes learning different things like reading, writing, speaking, listening, doing math, etc. They learn these things in different age and start to grow with them. They all contribute together to build a kid’s personality.

So, it’s very essential to learn things at every stage of their childhood. But what if they cannot do it? When kids are unable to learn things, then this condition is known as learning disability (LD). In this situation, your child needs help to learn things. Here’s why.

Learning disabilities in kids:

What is LD?

It’s a term used to define the range of different learning problems like reading, writing, speaking, listening, reasoning and solving math problems. The most common LD is a reading disorder.

Causes of Learning Disabilities:

There are several factors that work behind this condition. One of the most common ones is the family history of LD. Other reasons are low birth weight or prematurity, illness or injury in childhood, etc.

Signs of LD in children in different stages:

Signs of LD in preschool kids-

Delay in language development.

Trouble with speech.

Trouble to learn colours, shapes, numbers and letters.

Trouble for rhyming and coordination.

Very short attention spans.

Signs of LD in school going children-

Difficulty in following directions.

Trouble in staying organising.

Difficulty in remembering information.

Being unable to read, spell and write clearly.

Unable to do math problems or calculate.

Unable to explain something in speech or writing.

Types of LD

Some of the common types of learning disabilities are:

Reading disorder.

Writing disorder.

Math disorder.

Is there any particular cure?

There is not a single cure for this problem. But there are several other things that can help your child to cope up with this issue. Talk to his doctor and teacher. You can also contact a paediatrician who specialises in neurodevelopmental disabilities. They can be guided with proper care and help. So, don’t delay as soon as you see the signs in your child.

