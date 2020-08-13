Left Handers Day 2020: Here are some fun facts about lefties

Left-Handers Day is celebrated on August 13 every year. Read on to know some interesting facts if you’re a leftist.

August 13 is observed as the International Left-Hander’s Day.The day was first observed in 1976 by Dean R. Campbell, founder of the Lefthanders International, Inc. The day is to raise awareness about the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed.

From figuring out scissors, seating, writing, lefties stumble through life as everything is made keeping in mind right-handed people. They have a lot to adapt and adjust in everyday life. But did you know that lefties are believed to be more independent as having to adjust to everything? There are a number of interesting facts about lefties you need to know.

So, on this occasion, we present to you 9 facts about lefties.

1- Left-handed people make up roughly 12% of the world’s population.

2- Lefties use the right side of their brain more, which is why they are more inclined towards art. Your brain’s right-side controls muscles on the left side of the body and largely drives musical and spatial abilities.

3- A study has found that left-handed people are more likely to have allergies than right-handed people.

4- A Belgian study conducted in 1996 found that out of the 1700 pairs of twins tested, 21% found out to be left-handed – that’s just over 5% of the general population.

5- According to a study published in the journal Paediatrics, left-handed people have an increased risk of dyslexia, ADHD and certain mood disorders. It is majorly related to the hemispheres of the brain.

6- While some studies show that lefties are smarter than righties, other studies say that the difference between the two is almost negligible.

7- Many cultures believed that left-handed people are unlucky, weak and even evil – where the word ‘sinister’ comes from the Latin word for left. Thankfully, these perceptions about lefties have improved in recent years.

8- Some scientists believe that leftists have a wider scope of thinking, which makes for great presidential quality. Did you know eight of the US presidents were either leftists or ambidextrous? Some presidents that were leftists include Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Gerald Ford.

9- A survey published in the British Journal of Health Psychology found that leftists drink more than rightists. The study included more than 25,000 people from 12 countries.

