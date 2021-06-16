Legally Blonde: Check out the characters of this iconic film as zodiac signs

Directed by Robert Luketic, Legally Blonde is a film that challenges stereotypes and teaches people to not judge a book by its cover.

The term ‘blonde bimbette’ seems pretty irrelevant after watching Legally Blonde. This film is based on Amanda Brown’s novel of the same name. In the film, the protagonist i.e. Elle Woods plays the quintessential blonde babe who is perceived by everybody to be frivolous and shallow. People judge her only by her looks and no one really takes her seriously.

This film is not just a chick flick, it is a wake-up call for everyone who thinks that beauty and brains don’t go hand in hand. We predicted the zodiac signs of the main characters of this iconic film. Have a look at the possible zodiac signs of the cast below.

Elle Woods

Bold, fearless, outspoken, and incredibly social are some adjectives that best describe the character of Elle Woods. She is tired of people not taking her seriously and judging her only by her looks and doesn’t think twice before proving them all wrong. The zodiac sign that she most resembles is Leo.

Emmett Richmond

Emmet is the only person who takes Elle seriously and who doesn’t treat her like a piece of meat. He respects her, supports her, and encourages her to push herself and not give up. The zodiac sign that he is most likely to belong to is Libra. Just like a Libran, he is supportive, caring, and loving.

Vivian Kensington

At first, Vivian is the one who bullies Elle and tries to mock her at every given opportunity. But later in the film, she begins to like Elle as a person and readily leaves their past differences behind to mend her ways. The zodiac sign that she is most likely to belong to is Taurus. Just like a Taurus, she is ambitious and opinionated but doesn’t hold a grudge forever.

Professor Stromwell

Professor Stromwell is an important character in the film. She is the one who convinces Elle to get back into the game after Mr Callahan misbehaves with her. Her boldness, sheer honesty, and straightforwardness make her resemble the zodiac sign Sagittarius.

