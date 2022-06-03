Leo to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs who force their friends to drink way more than they can handle

While close friends can act as our guardian angels and truly be the spice in our humdrum lives; they do bring forth their own unique idiosyncrasies. One of the most annoying habits that friends have is probably the tendency to push past your boundaries and coax you to do things you’d never ordinarily do. While this is appreciated in some cases, there are probably times when you’d wish they’d give it a rest. This is precisely certain zodiac signs refuse to do. From Leo to Aquarius, read about zodiac signs who force their friends to drink way more than they can handle.

Leo

Often known for being the life of the party, Leos are a fire sign who know how to have a good time. But their tendency to force liquor down their mates’ throat doesn’t go down too well with a lot of people. They have the noblest intentions for doing so, as they wish to show their mates a good time but consent is key even in matters of sipping liquor.

Aquarius

When it comes to hanging out with Aquarius, very few friends manage to get away without a binge drinking fest. There is never a time when this air sign chooses to be a teetotaller, for they always have their choice of poison in hand. This may be something you can get on board with but alas, they aren’t satisfied till their friends are drunk right alongside them.

Cancer

While this sign isn’t usually a binge drinker, they do have spells of sadness that hit them like lashing waves of the sea. Hence, when this crab is down in the dumps, some of them attempt to gather their best mates and collectively drown their sorrows in liquor. Cancers do go overboard when they coax their pals to drink more than they are comfortable with just so that their own misery has company.

Libra

Some Librans vow never to touch liquor again, and this is usually a result of too many hangovers that they have suffered. But this is not the end of their tryst with mead, for they make it their motto to seek their thrills through their unsuspecting friends. This air sign coaxes their friends to load up on wine almost every time they dine.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

