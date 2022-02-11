Leo to Aquarius: The most annoying trait of these zodiac signs

We all have, at least, one habit that annoys people around us the most. However, it’s rare that we actually realize it. And no matter how perfect we see ourselves, it’s just difficult to not have any flaws.

While flaws are something that adds to the beauty of humans, after all, are we even humans if we don’t have flaws, certain flaws can be so bad that they may make people hate us.

Here’s a list of 7 zodiac signs and their most annoying trait, according to astrology. Read on to find out yours.

Leo

Leos think of themselves as the know-it-all people. They can’t take criticism and won’t ever take it if it’s coming from a person who has less knowledge.

Aries

An Aries, often, lie about things. They think it’s better to lie and hide things rather than tell the whole truth to everyone.

Cancer

A Cancer lacks discipline and punctuality. They are always late for meetings and won’t complete a task until pushed for it.

Taurus

A Taurus trusts people easily. They will spill out all their secrets without even thinking twice and evaluating their pros and cons. They, often, suffer major losses because of this habit but never change this habit.

Scorpio

A Scorpio, often, breaks people’s trust. They believe in the mantra that they don’t owe anything to anyone. This is why they always choose what’s best for them, even if it comes at the cost of betraying and hurting others.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius has a superiority complex. They think they are the best of all and no one can match them. They may even disrespect people because they think they are unbeatable.

Aquarius

An Aquarius can be extremely proud, at times. They may also become aggressive if their pride seems to get hurt. However, it’s limited and doesn’t happen all the time.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

