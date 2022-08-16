Leo to Aquarius: These Zodiac signs have a rebound relationship to get over their ex

When a relationship ends, it is not always both the partners who want to let go. If one of them wishes to hold on, they have unresolved feelings that some zodiac signs cannot easily get recover from. They come up with their own coping mechanisms to come to terms with their untimely breakup. Having a rebound relationship is one such element. Take a look at star signs who set about finding a new love in their life just to get over their ex.

Aquarius

Many people can’t come to terms with the fact that a lover they deeply cared about dumped them unceremoniously. As their ego is crushed, their next endeavour seeks to pump up their self-esteem. Aquarius will use a new relationship or a lover as a way to feel good about themselves and feel chosen by someone to get over their last rejection. While this may seem harmless, Aquarius may be looking for a temporary love, which can hurt their rebound deeply.

Aries

Aries tends to connect deeply with their lover, so it can be hard for them to move on quickly. Chances are, this fire sign would still want to constantly text their ex, meet them or experience the emotional intimacy they were accustomed to. However, after being broken up with, it is against their better judgement to cling to the past. So, Aries tends to push themselves into the future before they are ready. This is when they have a rebound relationship to help them get back on their feet.

Leo

A Leo is fiercely proud, so they do not like to accept the fact that they may miss their ex or feel vulnerable. Hence, they distract themselves with a fling or potential mate while they seek closure from their ex. Leo is also notorious for getting back together with toxic lovers. So, a rebound relationship helps them stay committed to someone else so they can put their ex in their rear-view mirror.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

