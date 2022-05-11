Leo to Aries: 4 Zodiac signs whose love language is gifts

When it comes to expressing one’s feelings and showering affection, it is not uncommon for an individual to have more than one love language. For instance, you may enjoy words of affirmation and quality time spent with your spouse. While another individual may prefer gifts both pricey ones and even thoughtful little presents that are a symbol of love. So, today we look at zodiac signs whose love language is giving and receiving gifts.

Aquarius

Some signs aren’t as eloquent as others when it comes to voicing their deepest emotions. This is one of the reasons why Aquarius uses material wealth to woo their boyfriend or girlfriend. Be it a shopping spree, a long awaited and freshly launched book or even a luxurious holiday, Aquarius is the uncrowned king of giving marvellous gifts.

Aries

There are some who value words that come from the heart, then there are those who only trust actions and preferably grand gestures. Aries is a sign that believes in the latter as they crave presents and gifts as a show of affection. They too shall shower their lover with roses, luxury items, handmade presents that convince their lover of their deep affection.

Leo

Be it some chaat they pack for you or a donut they grab just for you while they return from work, a Leo is known for pampering their bae with thoughtful foods as presents. It can be safe to say that their mate is never hangry for they are generously supplied with lovingly prepared food or chocolates as gifts.

Sagittarius

Most Sagittarians are highly ambitious and at the forefront of their chosen field. This often leaves them with little time for their mate. But while they may never spend sufficient quality time with their beau, they give presents in spades to make up for it. Be it a hamper with your favorite treats or that limited edition watch you covet, they pay attention to your longings and aim to please!

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

