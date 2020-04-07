Leo, Aries, Libra: THESE zodiac signs love being the centre of attention

Some people enjoy being in the limelight a lot more than they'd like to accept and that's just a part of who they are. They don't necessarily have to do insane things to get attention because they have personalities that bring them a lot of attention.

There are some people who very easily become the centre of attention at a party and make it a lot more fun and then there are those who absolutely hate the attention and try to stay away from the limelight. There are also those who will do just about anything to be in the limelight and if that means throwing the craziest party of the year or doing something completely outrageous. They love the attention and just can't do without it and that's not really a bad thing.



Sometimes just the little subtle things you do can grab a lot of eyeballs. Some people feel so confident in their own skin that they have no problems speaking out aloud and being at the centre of all things interesting, they just have the kind of personality that attracts attention and they don't have to try hard to be in the limelight because the limelight is just meant for them. Here are some zodiac signs who absolutely love the limelight.

1. Leo

This born leader loves the attention and it's a part of who they are. They don't just need attention, they also attract attention with their charming and lively personality and are very confident.

2. Aries

They are a little confrontational which brings them a lot of attention, whether they want it or not. Aries tends to take everything as a competition and winning matters to them. So, when it comes to the matter of attention, they will do everything in their power to win.

3. Gemini

This social butterfly loves being in the limelight. They often hold peoples attention due to their amazing speaking skills and humour. They will hold your attention captive with their interesting conversations and ensure that you never get bored.

4. Sagittarius

People from this zodiac sign tend to prioritise themselves and while most people think it's a bad thing but this does not make them selfish or self-obsessed, it simply means that they truly understand self-love. They make their lives about themselves and that often puts them in the limelight.

5. Scorpio

This sign has the kind of personality that is mysterious, magnetic and alluring and someone with that intense personality can attract a lot of attention without really trying. Scorpios love the attention and it makes them feel wanted.

6. Libra

They love doing things that they're good at and that can often bring a lot of praises and compliments along with it and they absolutely love being in the limelight for their good work.

