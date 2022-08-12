Leo to Aries, Men of these zodiac signs have the nicest manners and would do their mama proud

It is said that good manners are underrated and it is certainly true in the digital age, where an eggplant emoji or a peach symbolizes an invite for a booty call. While it can be a joy to be courted by anyone who adores you, there is a special charm in being wooed by certain zodiac signs who have excellent etiquette. From Leo to Aries, take a look at men of these zodiac signs as they have the nicest manners and would do their mama proud.

Leo

Dating this fire sign is a lovely experience in itself for they are exceptionally charming. They have the best manners and do it all by the book. Right from holding the door open for their lady to offering to pay for dinner; they behave with the utmost sincerity, which will win your heart. They take great pride in treating their peers with respect and extend the same courtesy to all the women in their lives.

Aries

Touted as obsessive overthinkers who can be quite impulsive, this fire sign has secretly got a heart of gold. Aries spends a lot of time questioning whether or not they are a good person. Because of their quiet introspection, they spend an extraordinary long amount of time to ensure that they are bettering the lives of everyone around them. Right from stopping to aid strangers on the street to worrying about global poverty; they do it all.

Cancer

A lot of people make it a point to show their best side when they are wooing a mate. Right from dressing impeccably to footing the bill; they do it all when in love. However, a Cancer is one zodiac sign who knows nothing of pretence. No matter their relationship with their friend or mentor; a Cancer is not only kind to women in their life but every friend, co-worker and acquaintance. If you ask them, they would credit their mama for their manners.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

