Leo, Aries, Sagittarius: THIS is your Disney character based on your zodiac sign

Watching Disney movies and shows as a child is a favourite childhood memory for many of us. We have grown up watching these movies and some of the characters from these movies have become our favourites and idols. To be honest, some of these characters are relatable even now as an adult.

Do you ever wonder which of these Disney characters do you relate to the most? Here’s one way to find out! Find out which Disney character do you relate to the most based on your zodiac sign.

If you were a Disney character, it would be this based on your zodiac sign:

Leo - Flynn Rider

You are mischievous and quick-witted. You are charming, generous and loyal. You like to play it cool but you are too kind, sweet and caring.

Aries - Dory

You are the life of every party. You like to have fun under the sun, you are outgoing and extroverted. You may come off as way too strong but you are extremely passionate, caring and helpful for your friends and family.

Sagittarius - Anna

You are outgoing, adventurous and free-spirited. You like to be independent and you are able to overcome challenges. You love with your whole heart and care deeply for others.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs who cannot confess their love for someone easily