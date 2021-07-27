Leo, Aries, Sagittarius: THIS is your wedding destination based on your zodiac sign

Marriage is the most important and integral part of your life that binds you together and celebrates the union of two people, families, cultures and traditions. A wedding involves a lot of preparation, planning, shopping, expenditures and self-care. All this time gets lost in so much work and prep that you forget to pick out the perfect place for your wedding.

Choosing a wedding destination can be a daunting task. Firstly, you don’t get the resort of your choice because almost everything gets booked and sold out immediately. Secondly, there are so many options to choose from that you will be spoilt for choice and end up getting frustrated. Hence, let us take a little help from astrology and guide us to pick our dream location for a fairy-tale wedding.

Here is your wedding destination based on your zodiac sign.

Leo

Since Leo is all things luxury and fancy with a dash of minimalism, a luxury resort in Udaipur is the perfect choice for a wedding destination. Leos would love a Royal wedding against a scenic background of the lakes and the mountains.

Aries

Planning a beach wedding can be risky but that’s what Aries are here for. Beach weddings are worth taking a risk and to plan a beach wedding, Aries have the perfect skills and talent. Goa is the ultimate wedding destination for Aries.

Sagittarius

This zodiac would love a wedding that has everything in one place. A one-stop-shop for all weddings, they need fun, excitement, adventure, romance and peace. Bali sounds like a fun wedding destination for this zodiac sign who love a little adventure on their wedding day!

