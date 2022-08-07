Leo to Aries, See frugal zodiac signs who steal away anything from lotion to the slippers at hotels

When it comes to people, everyone is blessed with their own set of virtues and principles. While some value honesty, there are others who have a strong sense of integrity, while still others believe in generosity of spirit. Yet, the most amusing side of people is their tendency to be frugal, while it can be a great asset, this side of individuals manifests the most when they have a luxury sojourn at a hotel. Take the look at zodiac signs who steal away anything from lotion to the slippers at hotels to make themselves feel better.

Leo

While being frugal is considered a virtue that is quite treasured, some Zodiac signs like Leo tend to take it to the next level until they get obsessed with the idea of getting their money’s worth at any place. Right from the fresh fruit that is displayed in the hotel room to the condiments and sachets of milk powder and tea that are offered to guests in the rooms; this fire sign might just take it all home.

Scorpio

A lot of Scorpios have the mysterious ability to be imperceptibly devious. Many of them take advantage of this quality to dupe acquaintances and co-workers who they deem weak or feel superior to. When they set off for staycations, this star sign’s stingy side surfaces as they detest parting with hard earned money. So, this water sign will do their best to get away with the most paraphernalia they can manage from the bed and breakfast place they’re staying at.

Aries

An Aries is a master manipular in life and during their vacations, they make best use of this quality by sneaking away toiletries like shampoo, shower gels and moisturizers. They might just take it to the next level by calling up the reception for some extra items like a dentistry kit, some extra tampons or even a sewing kit. Whether or not they actually need these items, they certainly get a kick out of getting things for free!

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Libra to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who end long-term relationships to marry someone else