No matter what your sexual preference is, we all seek mates we can bond with long-term and date forever. While some people may have trouble sticking to monogamy, there are other star signs who come across hot and heavy but fail to follow through on their promises of forever. From Leo to Aries, see zodiac signs whose love burns bright but extinguishes just as quickly.

Leo

Leos initially come across as the best boyfriends and girlfriends. When you think of a Leo in love, their intensity, ardour and chemistry with their mate stands out. Right from their teenage, a lion takes relationships to the next level by doing all they can to please their lovers. Yet, their attraction is often fleeting and their commitment lasts until the moment another potential mate catches their gaze. For that is when their loyalties shift.

Aries

Aries is a real charmer and they can make the ladies swoon when they sweet talk potential mates. However, a word a caution- these fire signs may promise you the moon and the stars but as time goes by, you may be left wanting just their attention, which they fail to offer willingly. They tend to get disenchanted with lovers just as soon as they fall for them, which makes their love inconsistent and reliable long-term.

Scorpio

Consider a Scorpio in love and their passion, solemnness and attraction to their partners stands out. You can count on them to put the most thought into giving you presents, remembering birthdays and celebrating every milestone in your life. However, they do this best when they are unencumbered in their professional life. When career struggles hit a Scorpio, they shift focus from their love life completely and refocus on work so much so that the relationship invariably ends, as they never strike a healthy balance.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

