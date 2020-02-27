Leo, Aries, Taurus: THESE zodiac signs love being frugal and resourceful

We all know how amazing it feels when we get something at a steal price during a sale or with some discount code, even if it's as petty as food. But some people live for the thrill of it and enjoy being thrifty or as otherwise called, frugal.

We Indians are known to be good at jugaad which basically means that we're really resourceful. While most people may find it weird but we love being thrifty especially when it comes to money. Some of us absolutely love saving money by shopping during sales or using coupons and discount codes and exploring different markets in order to get the best deal on whatever you buy. The word frugal is just meant for us because we know how to be frugal. Getting a good deal or hunting for a bargain can be very exciting for some people while the others feel that it's too much of a hassle to just spend all your energy on saving a few bucks. Many of you might be thinking that anyone who is frugal is probably a cheap stake but that's not true. There's a big difference. Why would you spend more on something that you can get at a lower rate? Isn't it smarter to use a coupon or a discount code to save money when you buy something instead of buying it at a higher price? When it's energy vs money, isn't it better to save money at the cost of some energy? Some people just have a thrifty personality and that's what they need in order to be frugal. Here are some zodiac signs who are frugal.

1. Capricorn

They're not the kind who will invest a single penny without doing their research. They will spend all their time to browse online and local stores for whatever they want until they find it at the perfect price and even then they may look for more coupons and discount codes and if that doesn't work, they'll probably wait till the price drops.

2. Taurus

They're not going to fall into the trap of sales or deals so easily. They will wait it out till the end of the season sale or the black Friday sales before they buy all those things that they have been eyeing for months.

3. Leo

No matter how rich they are, they always love a good deal and they won't be one to buy something without using all those discount codes and coupons. When it comes to bargaining, they're blessed with the power of words and they know how to play their cards right.

4. Aries

For this zodiac sign, shopping is like a contest that they need to win. They're not one to back down when there's a sale. They'll find a way to get in first and grab the one thing that they have been looking to buy at a steal price. They see shopping as a competitive sport and they will do everything they can to win.

5. Virgo

They're the ones who always get the best bargain and deals and that's because they have the patience for it. They don't allow their impulse to take control and they wait till they get a steal deal and if not, they have a keen eye for details and they will do their research and find a good bargain.

