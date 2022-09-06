When it comes to marriage, most couples come to realise that the words ‘Thank you, please and sorry’ become far more important than ‘I love you’ in their daily life. After all, treating your partner with love, empathy and compassion is critical for a successful marriage. Yet, there are some star signs who take longer than others to grasp this concept. From Leo to Aries, these Zodiac signs complain of their spouse to parents rather than communicate problems.

Aries

Aries always relies on their family to sort marital problems. This is especially true when the zodiac sign has an arranged marriage, for they assume that they can just complain about their partner to their parents who will intervene and fix it, just like they set up the wedding. However, this is far from constructive, as the spouse soon comes to resent their partner for tattle telling on them rather than discussing the issues up front.

Pisces

A Pisces prides themselves in being a sensitive soul, but they also have an exceptionally fickle emotional state. This is perhaps the reason why they cannot accept any mistake they have made in a marriage. They tend to gang up on their spouse by taking the issue up with their parents. Long term this causes irreconcilable differences between the couple who also then opt to separate because they have never really learnt of the right way to communicate their issues and mutually sort the problems.

Leo

As a zodiac sign who has a high ego and holds their pride as a cherished attribute, Leo does not bow down to anyone easily. Rather than see their own mistakes, they choose to blame their husband or wife and complain about them to the parents and in-laws. Many of these couples decide to go for couples counselling or therapy later in life to learn a healthy way to resolve their issues when their parents are no longer involved in the marriage.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

