Leo to Aries, Zodiac signs who come up with sneaky excuses to not pay the bill while dining with friends

We all know that one friend who mysteriously disappears right after dinner when it’s time for the cheque to arrive at your table. Indeed, there are some star signs who have more of a stingy nature. Yet, they have no problem having a gala time by splurging on dinners or dates so long as they step back when it is time to pay up. So, from Leo to Aries, take a look at Zodiac signs who come up with sneaky excuses to never pay the bill while dining with friends.

Leo

Leo is fire sign who takes great pleasure in enjoying the finer things in life. Be it fine dining or heading off to the hottest club, you can count them in, but when it comes to footing the bill, they can be quite slippery. Be it sneaking off to the restroom the moment the bill comes around or taking a phone call where they appear too busy to be interrupted, Leo is a master of evasive tactics.

Sagittarius

There are some zodiac signs like Sagittarius who like to have a great time with their friends as long as someone else is paying for it. One of their go-to excuses is having forgotten their wallet or purse, which is quite uncharacteristic, because these individuals are exceptionally particular about their belongings. You might just be able to accuse a Sagittarius of being sneaky and manipulative but forgetfulness or carelessness is not in their nature.

Aries

Aries is a star sign who is remarkably sensitive and moody for a fire sign. Though they are usually very prompt and precise about paying their share, they do have their moments where they cannot be forced or coaxed into taking responsibility for their expenditure. You may have quite a spat should you wish to try. They are best left alone in such moods for they may soon return to their friendly and generous selves the next time you hang out.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

