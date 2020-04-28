Leo, Cancer, Capricorn: What is your quarantine personality based on your zodiac signs?

During this lockdown situation, each zodiac sign will react on things differently. This can be creative, optimistic, impulsive, moody, helpful or self-sacrificing. So, find out your quarantine personality based on your zodiac traits.

There is no doubt that COVID-19 has drastically changed our life. The national lockdown is getting stressed out. People are getting frustrated as they are losing our jobs, etc. But some of us have also been able to explore new things, learn new skills, gather new knowledge, etc. So, how we are reacting on this Coronavirus lockdown depends on the astrology to some extent.

Our quarantine personality can be interpreted based on our zodiac signs. We are very different from each other for having different sun signs traits. So, each one of us is now doing different things based on the zodiac traits. Some are coming up with new ideas every day; some are having mood swings, while others cannot tolerate this lockdown at all. So, what is your quarantine personality according to your zodiac signs? Find out.

Quarantine personality according to star signs.

Aries

You will be flooded with new ideas during this time. You can easily decide what to do. You love new opportunities. So, this is the perfect time for you to be a leader of the group. But this period may also make you annoyed and impatient.

Taurus

These people are very practical and they can easily hide their feelings. So, Taurus people can stay calm without making any chaos.

Gemini

Gemini people are extroverts and they love to socialise. So, it gets hard for them to stay at home quarantined. They feel isolated. So, they can do video chat with your friends and family to ward off loneliness.

Cancer

Cancerians are very sensitive zodiac sign and during the lockdown they can be over-sensitive which will create dramatic situations. They will feel very moody this time as they don’t want to stay in lockdown. Practice some yoga or meditation to be calm and try to stay positive.

Leo

Leos will be very self-centered during this time. They will concentrate on themselves and try to be good always since they are not leading right now. So, they can be a bit more selfish this time.

Virgo

They can be found reading news papers and medical journals to stay updated about this pandemic situation. They will not think about the effect of this crisis emotionally, rather they will be more practical to hide their feelings.

Libra

They will be very optimistic and positive to stay calm during the lockdown. They will find new things to do at home to have some light moments. It will be easy for you to stay at home without losing your mental peace.

Scorpio

They will be obsessed to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from this deadly virus by disinfecting the surfaces, wearing masks, maintaining distance, etc. Maintaining hygiene levels is good but don’t get obsessive or stressed out with it.

Sagittarius

You won’t care about other feelings during this quarantine situation. This time will make you forget about being sensitive to others. You won’t even think about hurting your loved ones for once. Try to be a bit patient during this time.

Capricorn

Capricorns will be super helpful during this time. They will take care of everyone to keep them safe. They will not forget to keep a check on others if they need anything.

Aquarius

You like to be alone. So, you want to stay alone at home during this quarantine period. If you are going to stay at home with others, then it will require a separate space for you to be alone.

Pisces

These people are very charitable and self-sacrificing individuals. You can find them amid this lockdown making DIY face masks or sanitizers to help the needy people. And this quarantined life cannot stop them from helping their society

