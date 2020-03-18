Leo, Cancer, Taurus: THESE zodiac signs don't believe in giving second chances

Some people believe in giving second chances, while others don't. Read below to find out which zodiac signs don't believe in giving second chances to others at any cost.

Life gives you second chances, but then those chances are rare. Not everyone gets a second chance in life to fix a mistake that they have done before. Some people believe in second chances, while others don't want to experience the same thing that they did the first time. Some people don't prefer second chances to others, since as per them if a person can do it once, they can do it twice.

Some people find it quite challenging to get back on track with a relationship or friendship after their partner or friend has broken their trust. And a lot of this has to do with personality and astrology as well.

Read below to find out zodiac signs that you don't prefer in giving second chances to others because of their past experiences.

Taurus:

Taureans don't get into a relationship easily, but when it comes to ending them- they do it fast. They usually don't give second chances because they have too much self-respect. Once they make up their mind, it's very difficult for them to consider anything else. If someone has messed up and Taurus feels that what they did was unforgivable, they will never give a second chance to that same person.

Scorpio:

Scorpions get mad when someone breaks their trust in some way, so if you have done that with them, there's no way that they'll give you a second chance. They learn from their experience, and won't give anyone a second chance to screw them over again. Scorpios tend to live by the "fool me once, shame on me; fool me twice, and you're done" rule.

Cancer:

Cancerians are pessimistic when it comes to giving second chances. When someone breaks their trust the first time, Cancerians get heartbroken and don't want to experience the same thing all over again. For them, it's better to learn a lesson once and move on.

Capricorn:

Capris aren't fools, and they don't believe in fixing something for others. If you mess up with them once, don't expect them to fix things with you. Capricorns know that the odds of someone taking advantage of them a second time is good, so it's better to make a clean break.

Leo:

Leos are kind, but they don't give a lot of second chances. They think that once someone shows you their real self, you need to believe them; if they're someone who causes you pain, you need to get them out of your life entirely.

