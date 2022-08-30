Leo to Cancer: These Zodiac signs never get along with their spouse’s friends

A large part of being married means integrating successfully in each other’s lives and accepting your spouse’s friends as a part of your circle. But there are some Zodiac signs who hesitate to do this not merely because they do not get along with the individuals; but their reluctance comes from various other reasons. Let’s delve into this by taking a look at zodiac signs who never get along with their spouse’s friends.

Leo

A Leo has an extroverted nature when it comes to work and their personal life, but most of them are fiercely possessive of their spouse. So, in this case, their reluctance to meet their spouse’s friends comes out of a deep-seated jealousy. Their suspicious side wonders whether these new people could be more than friends. They worry that their wife’s male friends may steal their mate away from them leaving the lion lonely and heartbroken forever.

Aries

Aries is a very social and friendly individual, but when it comes to their partner’s pals, their attitude sees a stark contrast. They struggle to accept their husband or wife’s friends as a part of their own pack. Aries is quick to take offense at minor remarks made by them and do not appreciate any jest from their new acquaintances. This is why many Aries seek to monopolize their partner’s attention, by having them ignore their friends, which can get a little toxic.

Cancer

A Cancer is a zodiac sign who welcomes people and positive energy in their life. While they are capable of great love and extend excellent support and counsel to their own friends, they sometimes bristle when their spouse hangs out with his or her friends. A part of them wonders whether the friends matter more to their mate than their own relationship and they question their own value in their partner’s life.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

