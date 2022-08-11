Leo to Cancer, Zodiac signs who have secret relationships their friends don’t know about

One of the best parts about friendships is being able to bare your soul to your bestie. In fact, the larger the group, the more the fun with friends who end up feeling like family. Be it at college, your workplace or even in your neighborhood, such friend groups have a special place in your heart. Perhaps this is precisely why the sting of betrayal rings loudest when you find out two among your friend group have been dating all along. From Libra to Cancer, take a look at Zodiac signs who have secret relationships their friends don’t know about.

Leo

If your friend happens to be a Leo, then it is no surprise that they chose to be secretive. One of the possible reasons why the lion will not divulge their relationship is because they may be unsure of how long it may really last. Leo is infamous for short term romances and despite their best attempts they often fail to build a long-lasting union. So, until they are sure, they would probably keep it under wraps.

Cancer

Perhaps the only star sign who truly thrives in secrecy is Cancer. These individuals love to have a secret romance that involves passing hand-written love notes and casting unsuspecting side-long glances at their lovers amid a crowd of their mutual friends. While the clandestine nature of their romance might get their adrenaline pumping, it is also likely that their close friends feel deceived by the shroud of mystery around their love.

Aries

Aries on the other hand has been known to wear their heart on their sleeve, and is quick to fall in love. Yet, when it is a co-worker, they fall for, they like to maintain the utmost professionalism. This may be why they prefer to stay tight-lipped about the relationship even if they are dying to spill the details of their love life to their bestie.

