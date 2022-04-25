From Leo to Capricorn: 3 Zodiac signs who lack sense of humour

In any case, like intelligence or good looks, a sense of humour is a socially valued trait that almost all of us would prefer to have more of rather than less of. A person with an undeveloped sense of humour lacks a social skill, putting him or her at a significant disadvantage in the hurly-burly of everyday social life.

Here we bring you 3 zodiac signs that have no sense of humour and are seriously lacking in the department of laughter.

1. Leo

Leos tend to be humorous sometimes, but they can be a little overbearing when they try to be funnier than usual. To make a funny story, they will use exaggeration and a lot of adjectives. Sometimes it works well, but other times it can feel a little overdone and showy. Stick to telling stories and finding the humour that already exists rather than trying too hard to create it, Leo!

2. Pisces

Pisces enjoys telling long and entertaining stories. The issue is that they can become overly enthusiastic. They will continue on indefinitely without realising they have lost the interest of others. It's endearing in the sense that they're trying, but sometimes accepting that the story should end without raucous laughter is preferable to trying to make everyone laugh.

3. Capricorn

Capricorns are known for keeping a straight face and not displaying much humour in their emotions. People sometimes interpret this as a sign that they don't find anything amusing. Capricorn can break free from this mask by being a little more amusing. This zodiac sign should try to be more amusing to others and learn to laugh at themselves on occasion.

Being humorous is one of the most beneficial things you can do for your health. You could almost consider your sense of humour to be your mind's immune system. These have them hidden somewhere in them, and the easiest way to start being funny, even if you aren't, is to give the opposite answer to yes/no questions.

