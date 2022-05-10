Leo to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who always experience one-sided love

While we all enjoy falling in love with someone who cherishes us, there’s another kind of love that brings you intense feelings without your passion being reciprocated by the object of your affection. Indeed, unrequited love may feel like the bane of your existence for it isn’t easy to be the only one with feelings. Nevertheless, there are some zodiac signs who always experience one-sided love. Take a look at who they are-

Leo

Leos wear their hearts on their sleeve and openly embrace flirtations. However, this approach means that they often fall for the bad guy or girl who doesn’t look for a long-term relationship but more of a casual fling. A Leo catches feelings and they tend to be one-sided. This tends to damage a Leo’s sense of self-worth as they always seek attention and adoration from their friends.

Pisces

Certain signs have a pattern they repeat in their dating lives and this can be an unhealthy need to get attached to emotionally unavailable people. Pisces experiences feelings of love that aren’t always reciprocated because they choose individuals who are incapable of emotional attachment at the time.

Gemini

There are some people who love to shoot for the stars and hope to achieve every desire. This is Gemini’s approach to love, for they often covet those who are otherwise attached. This could be someone who is married, in a relationship with another, or even someone who is grieving the loss of a lover. This makes Gemini offer one-sided love that isn’t always reciprocated.

Cancer

Some Cancers can adore feeling like martyrs from time to time. They have a high tendency to fall for a childhood love and revel in their heartbreaks as the walking wounded. This zodiac sign can also take the longest time to get over unrequited love as the scars never truly heal.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

