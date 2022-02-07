Leo, Gemini and Pisces: Top 3 most trustworthy zodiac signs

Everyone needs that one person in the life whom we can share our secrets with and we know they are not going out anywhere. It’s our trust in them and their ability to never let us down that makes the bond even stronger.

From sometimes managing our finances to giving us the best of advice, that bunch of people always make sure that we receive nothing but the best in life.

Here are a few zodiac signs who are the most trustworthy of all, according to astrology.

Leo

Leos are undoubtedly the best of companions. They make sure your secret remains a secret till eternity. They are the ones who can never betray you at any cost. They are your companions in the good and worst, and there’s no way they will leave you in the middle of the road. They are supportive, trustworthy and the best people to share your secrets with.

Gemini

A Gemini is also a good secret keeper. Geminis make sure they never switch sides. If they are with you since the beginning, they are likely to stay that way till the end. Geminis will do anything to save you. They are honest and trustworthy people and it’s very rare that they might betray or disappoint you at any given time.

Pisces

A Pisces is again one of the most trustworthy zodiac signs. He or she sticks by their loved one’s side. They will listen to your secrets and will make sure nothing goes out. Everything is safe with them. So, if you have been putting your trust into them and if you are extremely close to them, be rest assured they won’t be disappointing you. However, if you have ever done something bad to them, then your fate remains in your hand.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

