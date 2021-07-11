  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Leo, Gemini, Aquarius: THIS is your favourite cuisine based on zodiac sign

Astrology is one way to find out the favourite type of cuisine based on the zodiac sign. Here are 3 zodiac signs and their favourite cuisine.
12802 reads Mumbai Updated: July 12, 2021 03:00 pm
Gemini Leo, Gemini, Aquarius: THIS is your favourite cuisine
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Next time you’re going on a date with your partner, be sure to know their zodiac sign as it might just help you to choose the right restaurant for dinner. Astrology tells a lot about your personality traits, and your food preferences as well. It is one way to find out the favourite cuisine based on the zodiac sign. 

Here are 3 zodiac signs and their favourite cuisine.

Leo

This zodiac sign is all about seafood. They love brothy and soupy bowls. So, Laksa bowls, seafood hot pots, or prawn curries are a favourite. Among others, they love comfort food like South Indian dishes that may include Dosa sambhar and Lemon rice.

Gemini

This zodiac sign is all about experimenting with food. They are big foodies and they love to explore their tastebuds. However, a favourite type of cuisine for Gemini would be anything made with natural ingredients. They prefer a plant based diet with more of salads. Gemini loves gorging on salads and they prefer keeping their diet lean and balanced. 

Aquarius

This zodiac sign is the one for flavours. They love Mexican food and would absolutely love to gorge on Tacos and burritos. They love chicken tacos more specifically and love the flavour profile of Mexican food. So, a Mexican takeout would be the perfect order for this zodiac sign.

Also Read:  Hum Aapke Hain Koun film characters as zodiac signs

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
THESE are the 5 things you must not say to a LEO
6 Times Jennifer Lopez flaunted her Leo personality traits
Have a Leo in your life? THESE are the 7 things you should know about EVERY Leo
3 Zodiac signs likely to struggle with their health today; Read your daily horoscope to find out more
3 Zodiac signs who make the worst drivers
3 Zodiac signs who are luxurious SHOPAHOLICS