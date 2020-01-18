Leo, Gemini, Virgo: THESE zodiac signs love chaos

Some people love chaos, and can do anything for the thrill. Read below to find out which zodiac signs love chaos and can do anything for that chaos.

Some people try to stay away from chaos, while others love causing them. Some people cause chaos to feel alive, and it's something that makes them happy. For them, causing chaos, witnessing it in action is a thrill. Perhaps they love chaos because it's exciting to bet on just how wrong things could go. They don't want to face reality, hence prefer living in a chaotic situation. They love drama and chaos is a part of their personality.

As per astrology, there are some zodiac signs that not only chaos but they live for them. Read below to find out which zodiac signs love chaos and are chaotic by nature.

Leo:

Leos are impulsive and always do what they want. They prefer doing things their way without thinking much about the consequences. They are headstrong and egomaniacal and must have their way. Leos don't consider several things before acting out, which later causes chaos and confusion. And they don't care about it since they cause chaos for the thrill of it all.

Gemini:

Geminis have the habit to do things to see what would happen if they did it. They are not concerned with how it turns out, only with how much trouble and insanity can be caused at the moment. Chaos makes them feel alive. Gemini thinks causing chaos is living in the moment, hence they don't care about the chaos they cause since that's their way of not dealing with reality.

Virgo:

Virgo hates chaos, but that doesn't stop them from creating one. Virgos believe that they are right no matter what and get offended by anyone who disagrees with them and to prove they are right, they'll create an entire fiction of lies to get you on their side.

Taurus:

Chaos is a part of their daily routine. They love to party and be a part of the chaos. Chaos represents lack of control, uncontrollable circumstance and wild unforeseen results- this is the stuff that floats their boat.

Aquarius:

Whenever Aquarians feel bored, they prefer causing some stir for the thrill. They love chaos since that makes them feel alive. They are the ones who scream "fire!" in a crowded theatre, to see what will happen afterwards.

Credits :YOUR TANGO

