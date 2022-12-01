LEO Horoscope Today, December 01, 2022

Your ability to work as a team will be appreciated today, making you a born leader. Working as a team, your ideas and strategies will bring good results for both you and the company, gaining you the right position at the workplace. On the health front, some issues can end up troubling you today. If things get serious, don't ignore or forget to consult a doctor for avoiding any major illness.

It seems like your honesty and loyalty isn't bringing any good results in your relationship for a long time now. However, you'll continue to put in effort just for the sake of saving your relationship. It's better and suggested to have a healthy conversation with your partner to understand what exactly is going wrong in your relationship.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Career-wise, the day looks amazingly great for you that will be full of productivity. However, don't dive into them deeply else it can take a toll on your mental health. Students preparing for their examinations can practice guess papers for scoring well in their tests. Final-year students might get their first job soon through the college placement cell.

Leo Wealth Horoscope Today

Financial planning turns mandatory for you to maintain the right balance between your income and expense. Those into businesses shall plan not to invest in something new, especially today and this week. Also, avoid making any risky investments today as you're likely to fail and suffer money loss.

Favourable Colours: Green

Favourable Numbers: 21, and 25

Read : Horoscope Today, December 01, 2022