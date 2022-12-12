Leo Horoscope Today, December 12, 2022

You have achieved a great height in terms of your professional career today. Your hard work and dedication are being praised by almost everyone in your office which can be a sign that you might soon be rewarded with a promotion or increment. A friend of yours might visit you with an idea to start a business, quitting the normal 9 to 5 job. Despite doing very well in your career, you probably consider this option as well but as a side-on one. On the health front, you need to keep a check on your sugar level today.

Chances are there that you might get some proposals for a marriage today. Your parents might be interested to make you meet some of them which is ideally not a bad choice. If you’re seeing someone, consider this as a good opportunity to guide your life towards a new start.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

It’s again going to be a hectic day for you at the workplace despite wrapping up some previous projects. However, the target will be met already which will gain you respect and attention both in the office premise. Utilize your creativity since you may be asked to create a presentation for a meeting that is supposed to happen in the next couple of days.

Leo Wealth Horoscope Today

It’s time you should finally clear all the debts that you have borrowed from your family members. Not doing so will only make you fall more into debt along with ruining your relationship with others. So, prioritize doing this today itself.

Favorable Colours: Pink and Rose Red

Favorable Numbers: 4, 6, and 8