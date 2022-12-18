LEO Horoscope Today, December 18, 2022

It’s going to be a day full of appreciation and rewards for you. Chances are there that your efforts and dedication will be addressed and acknowledged that you had been offering for a long time. You may be now considered an essential part of the company, making your presence more concrete in the firm. Also, you may be offered a promotion which will provide you with a new designation along with a whole new team that will be operating under you. Health-wise, there are chances of minor fatigue and digestive discomfort today for you.

You’ll find your life partner in a confused state of mind today. This will impact your relationship which clearly needs your attention. See and make sure what can be done to rectify things for her to ensure a pleasant life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Finally, your dream to work in your favorite company may likely come true today. You may hear from them through a call or email, having the offer letter attached to it. So, embrace your new journey which will open gates to various opportunities for nurturing your career.

Leo Wealth Horoscope Today

Financially, it is not advised to take risky decisions today. Those who are into businesses will do moderate sales and profits today. Also, avoid investing your money in big, massive projects today.

Favorable Colors: Pink and Ruby

Favorable Numbers: 2, 7, and 12

