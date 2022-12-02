Leo Horoscope Today, December 2, 2022

You might find yourself to be impatient today due to the alignment of the Moon. This will easily reflect in whatever activities you'll be doing today. As a result, some silly mistakes can be done from your end which might delay a project to arrive at its conclusion. However, it's just a phase that will get back to normal soon. Also, during this phase, take care of your mental health. Try practicing yoga and meditation to stay fresh and fit.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

If you're willing to step out of your comfort zone to meet new people, various opportunities might be coming up your way. You'll get a plethora of options to mingle and interact with new faces today. In fact, you can also end up exploring online options to socialize with people which looks like a nice way to break your barriers. However, stay careful about the details you're sharing through online platforms.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You'll be bombarded with numerous tasks today but won't be having enough time on your hands. This might result in you getting pissed off and irritated, impacting your work routine. So, don't panic and consider calming down yourself. Prioritize your work and seek help from seniors and colleagues if required.

Leo Wealth Horoscope Today

In order to reward yourself for the hard work you have been doing for a long time now, you can spend a little amount on yourself as a self-treat. However, don't go for some expensive things as it can trouble your savings later in the day.

Favorable Colours: Dark and Sky Blue

Favorable Numbers: 7 and 9

