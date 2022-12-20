LEO Horoscope Today, December 20, 2022

The new year is right at the corner, and you might be thinking about the milestones you have achieved during this year. You’ll be analyzing things very closely to strategize your life for the coming year to make it even more fruitful. Your attitude towards life might be questioned by many today regarding which you might have to explain your point of view. Take lessons from life and inculcate them in your lifestyle to evolve as a better human being. Health-wise, you need to take care of yourself as a skin infection due to dryness can trouble you today.

You are likely to feel more comfortable around your spouse today. All the disagreements will begin to vanish, and this new feeling will envelop you completely. If such is the scenario, it is advised to spend most of your time with your partner to make them feel special and vice versa.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

A newly appointed senior on a different post might be poking you professionally today. Despite you working in the right direction, the person can without any reason create trouble for you. Observe things till it crosses the line. You can have words with the authorities regarding the same in a polite manner.

Leo Wealth Horoscope Today

You’ll be content and satisfied today financially as Goddess Lakshmi will be blessing you with some great monetary gains. This will cheer you up completely along with introducing you to different investment opportunities.

Favorable Colors: Black and White

Favorable Numbers: 2, 7, and 17

