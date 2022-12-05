Leo Horoscope Today, December 5, 2022

You might get surprised by this but the day doesn't seem to be in your favor today. Whatever things you'll be involved in today will give you hardship and complexity. Even the easiest job might take a lot of time and effort from your end. As a result, you can turn easily irritated and stressed which will definitely take a toll on your mental and physical health. So, rather than reacting impulsively, give yourself some time as things will eventually get back to normalcy.

You probably want to tell a lot of things to your partner but due to your shy and reserved nature, you won't be able to initiate the conversation. Try to work on this since having communication with your partner is a crucial element in any successful relationship. Remember that you're blessed with a great soul and romantic partner. So, there's nothing to worry about.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You're dicey today towards selecting a stream or job on both the professional and academic fronts. Be it the employees or students, having clarity over things is of utmost importance. Thus, clarify things to yourself first and then make a decision.

Leo Wealth Horoscope Today

Money-wise, there's no major issue associated with you today. However, one of your close family members might undergo some money-centric problems. Since it's not the right time for you to lend money, try keeping yourself out from helping that person.

Favorable Colours: Navy Blue and White

Favorable Numbers: 7 and 10

Read : Horoscope Today, December 5, 2022

Horoscope Weekly, November 28 to December 4, 2022

Horoscope Monthly, December 2022