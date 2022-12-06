Leo Horoscope Today, December 6, 2022

Are you curious about what a Leo’s day would be like today? Understand what your entire day has in store for you and gain an insight into the same.

by Pandit Jagannath Guruji   |  Published on Dec 05, 2022 02:16 PM IST  |  492
Leo Horoscope Today, December 6, 2022

You'll be in a trusting and confiding state today. The danger of this is that you might end up confiding in a person who doesn't have your best interest at heart. So, before taking any step, ensure yourself about the person to not unburden your soul to them. Also, you might have to take a short trip somewhere today on the professional front. So, be ready with your baggage. Also, as the day progresses, you might end up having some irritation in your eyes which you might consider consulting an eye specialist. 

Leo Love Horoscope Today 

Some complications are going to bother you today on the romantic front. Things won't be that smooth with your partner, resulting in heated debates and misunderstandings. Due to this, you might see the trust being uplifted from your partner which isn't a good sign for your relationship. Thus, work on it if you really want to save your relationship. 

Leo Career Horoscope Today 

You're likely to receive considerable help on the job front today. Your colleagues and seniors will help you pass some obstacles that have been bothering you for a long. Those who are on leave today might have to return to work since an urgent project will require your attention. 

Leo Wealth Horoscope Today 

Cash flow is likely to improve significantly. Also, it's believed as the right time to plan for expensive purchases since you have earned and saved a lot over the last couple of months. Also, by the day ends, you'll get more profits from your investment in the stock market. 

Favorable Colours: Sky Blue and Violet 

Favorable Numbers: 9 and 20

